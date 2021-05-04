Here’s How to Get Seriously Cheap Airline Flights

If you’re thinking about jetting out for vacation this summer, you need to watch this video first.

A TikTok user has revealed the secret to getting cheap airline tickets. The prices are so cheap, you would think that that flights are just one-way, but no, he shows you how to get round-trip tickets for less than $100. For instance, he was able to book a round-trip flight to Miami from New York for just $36. Wow.

Get our free mobile app

It’s a five-step process that takes about a minute. The key to it is that you have to be somewhat vague about the information you enter and that you use flexible dates, which will lock in the cheapest prices for six months. You also need to use a private browser while searching for flights because the airlines will store your information and then jack up the prices next time you search.

So, spend a couple of minutes with the below video and save yourself some serious money the next time you decide to book a flight.

LOOK: Stunning vintage photos capture the beauty of America's national parks Today these parks are located throughout the country in 25 states and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The land encompassing them was either purchased or donated, though much of it had been inhabited by native people for thousands of years before the founding of the United States. These areas are protected and revered as educational resources about the natural world, and as spaces for exploration.

Keep scrolling for 50 vintage photos that show the beauty of America's national parks.

