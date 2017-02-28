DPS Makes Large Meth Bust Near Amarillo

If you thought some of the drug busts along the ‘Mary Jane Highway’, aka U.S. 287, were big, this one blows most of those out of the water.

Texas DPS officers discovered a massive amount of methamphetamine during a traffic stop on Saturday, February 25 th . A trooper stopped a car on I-40 near Conway, Texas. Troopers discovered 15 pounds of street ready meth, wrapped in plastic and stowed away inside a spare tire. DPS says the drugs have a street value of $1.35 million. The drugs were reportedly bound for Oklahoma City.

Two men were taken into custody. 32 year-old Juan Medina and 48 year-old Jesus Ibarra, both of Phoenix, AZ. Both were charged with felony possession of a controlled substance. According to the Randall County Sheriff’s Inmate roster, both men are held in the Randall County Jail on a federal / ICE hold as of Tuesday afternoon.

I-40 has proven to be just as active a route for drug trafficking as U.S. 287. Over the weekend of March 14-15, 2015, DPS troopers made two major busts on I-40 near Conway. A combined 33 pounds of meth was seized, valued at $2.9 million. And on February 13 of this year, another bust near Conway uncovered $1.78 million worth of meth.

Conway is about 30 miles east of Amarillo.