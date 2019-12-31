Drinking 4 Cups of Coffee Each Day May Extend Your Life

Well, it's that time of year when we all look at the bad habits we've taken on over the last 12 months and resolve to do better in the next 12. Maybe cutting back on coffee is on your list. If so, you might want to think twice.

A recent study of nearly 20,000 participants in Spain indicated that drinking four cups of coffee each day was not only not a problem, but may actually extend your life. The average age of the people entering the study was 38 and they were tracked for 10 years. According to Mental Floss and ScienceDaily.com those who drank four cups a day were 64 percent less likely to die early than those who hardly drank coffee at all. It's not entirely clear exactly why drinking four cups had this effect, but there is speculation that it has something to do with fresh coffee's rich antioxidant content and anti-inflammatory qualities.

Of course, simply adding coffee to your day without other wise lifestyle choices won't automatically guarantee a long life, so remember to keep things in balance.

So, pour another cup of coffee and start thinking about what other resolutions you could make for the upcoming year.