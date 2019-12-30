Oklahoma Woman Falls Asleep in Her Car, Ends Up in the River

Now that's one heck of a way to wake up from a dream.

Over in Sand Springs, Oklahoma, local firefighters had quite the ordeal trying to rescue a woman from her car. She was floating down the Arkansas River. The water was moving quite fast so they had to use a life raft to try and save her. Miraculously, she escaped with no injuries.

The woman claims she had parked her car near the river bed to get some sleep. When she awoke, she was floating down the river. A man who has lived in the area says that they don’t understand how the woman could have parked that close to the river because it’s hard to get to.

So pro tip for you sleepy drivers. Pull over somewhere safe to get some shuteye. Near a riverbed is not a good place.