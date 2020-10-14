Elvira’s New Song Asks Us To Not Cancel Halloween

Man, 2020 just keeps tossing road blocks in front of us every time we turn around. Everything was coming together this year for a great Halloween. It's on a Saturday, there's a full moon, what more could one ask? Oh, yeah. There's that pesky coronavirus thing and rumors that Halloween may be cancelled.

Well, Elvira, the Mistress of the Dark, has weighed in on the subject in the form of a fun song imploring everyone not to cancel Halloween.

The lyrics get a little racy, but then this is Elvira, the Mistress of the Dark, the Queen of Halloween, that's pretty much to be expected.

Cassandra Peterson, better known as Elvira, has been hosting campy late night creature features and horror movies for decades (Why doesn't she look any older???) so we're thinking it would probably be a good idea to listen to her on this subject.

Besides. Who knew she could sing?

Whether you go out to a party, take the kids trick-or-treating, or stay home watching creepy movies, be safe, take all the appropriate precautions, but have some fun on October 31st. Don't let COVID-19 fears cancel your Halloween.