Everyone Gets a Free Taco From Taco Bell Today

Now that the Raptors have had their victory parade and reaped the rewards of their efforts, it’s time for everyone else to reap the rewards of the NBA Finals.

Taco Bell offered free tacos to everyone with their “Steal a Game, Steal a Taco” promotion. Basically, if a team “stole” a win on the road, we all get to steal a taco from The Bell.

Since multiple games were “stolen” during the finals, they’re hooking it up with free Doritos Locos Tacos from 2 to 6 pm today – no strings attached. Just stop by and claim your grub.

Even better, you can place your order online or on their app any time today.