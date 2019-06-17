Texas Man Threw a House Party With a Kiddie Pool Filled With Nachos

We need more kiddie pool food options in our lives.

Everything is bigger in Texas they say. Well, check out this ridiculous order of nachos that Trini Martinez made for his 23rd birthday over in Austin. He threw a house party and the talk of the party was the food, especially the nachos. Here is how you can make this at home yourself.

Step one kiddie pool. Add 25 bags of chip, 20 pounds of beans, 6 gallons of queso and 30 pounds of pico de gallo. Need to add a little lettuce so you can pretend this is healthy and a big dollop of sour cream in the middle. Serve with a spatula and have plenty of plates to go around. Don't forget to invite everyone you know so the food doesn't go to waste.