First After Hours Artwalk of 2021 This Thursday In Wichita Falls

After a longer than expected hiatus, the After Hours Artwalk is back this Thursday evening in downtown Wichita Falls.

The After Hours Artwalk is a monthly celebration of the incredible talent and artistry to be found in Wichita Falls.

The first event for this year takes place this Thursday from 6 until 9 p.m. and as usual will have a little bit of something for everyone.

After Hours Artwalk via Facebook

If you're looking for locally created works of art, the After Hours Artwalk has it in spades. In fact you don't even need to go inside any of the many downtown galleries, you'll find a lot of it on display out on the downtown sidewalks. Not only do you have the chance to own some unique and unusual pieces, but you'll also have the chance to meet the artist and learn a little bit about them, why they work in the medium they've chosen, what motivated them to make that piece, and what it represents.

You'll also find live music on the downtown sidewalks and inside some of the venues. From street buskers playing acoustic guitars and singing to the Youth Symphony Orchestra performing inside the Hamilton Parking Garage.

Still concerned about COVID-19 and wary of crowded situations? That shouldn't be a problem with the After Hours Artwalk. Much of the event is outside on the downtown sidewalks, if one particular vendor has too much of a crowd around it, just wander over to another and circle back to the earlier artist a little later. Many of the downtown restaurants and galleries are also open late on Artwalk nights but all current CDC guidelines will remain in place.

From beautiful and affordable art, to live music and great conversations, After Hours Artwalk has it. The event is free to attend and kid friendly, so bring your masks, wash or sanitize your hands, give everyone a little extra space to enjoy the evening, and have a great time at the first After Hours Artwalk of 2021.