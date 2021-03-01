Wichita Falls Online COVID Vaccine Waitlist Ready To Use

The City of Wichita Falls announced today that their new, online registration system for COVID-19 vaccinations is ready to use.

Along with moving the bulk of the registration process to an online platform, this also marks phase 2 of the Wichita Falls COVID vaccination plan. Anyone who qualifies for Phase 1A or 1B per the Texas Department of State Health Services is now eligible to register on the online waitlist.

The new online platform is easy to get to by starting at the City of Wichita Falls Texas Website. From their homepage you'll see a big COVID-19 Wichita County button that takes you to the city's page for all things coronavirus related. Just click on the Waitlist Registration button and enter your information.

City of Wichita Falls via Facebook

Because there is a QR code involved it is recommended that you complete the process on your smartphone.

As the various vaccines become available in Wichita County and clinics are ready to schedule vaccinations those registered will be notified by text. From there you'll be able to schedule your appointment.

As with all processes and waitlists there will be questions and the city has provided answers for those most frequently asked.

City of Wichita Falls via Facebook

If you still have questions or do not have internet access to get on the list you can call the Wichita County Public Health District at 940-761-7800.