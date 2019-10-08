Fleet of ‘UFOs’ Caught on Video Off Coast of North Carolina
A guy on a ferry just off the coast of North Carolina filmed what appears to be a fleet of UFOs.
While traveling to Swan Quarters, North Carolina back on September 18, William Guy and the other passengers noticed a group of bright lights appear in the sky.
In the video, he points out that they’re in the middle of the ocean on a ferry with no land around, however, they can’t be too far out if they’re on a ferry.
So, I’m thinking it’s probably a group of helicopters from one of the many military bases in the Southeast, but you never know – maybe the aliens are revealing themselves to us.