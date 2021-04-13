Forecasts Say Wichita Falls Will Have a Cooler Summer Than Usual

Let’s hope this one holds up.

We’re conditioned to summer being hotter than Satan’s breath in this part of the country. Being outside during the daytime can be downright dangerous, but it sounds like we’re going to get a bit of reprieve here in 2021.

According to The Old Farmer’s Almanac, summer here in The Falls will be a little cooler than what we’re used to with mid-June, mid-to-late July and mid-August being the hottest periods. Sure, it’s still going to be plenty hot, but hopefully we won’t have to deal with too many stretches of brutal heat.

Get our free mobile app

You know what? With the year we’ve had with the COVID-19 pandemic and a devastating winter storm, I would say we more than deserve a little break from the suck.

If things continue the way they are with the vaccine rollouts and the number of COVID cases trending downward, we may actually be able to enjoy something that resembles a normal summer, minus the scorching heat. I don’t now about you, but I’m thinking a trip to Six Flags Over Texas is in order.

The crazy thing is that People magazine is reporting that we’re the exception rather than the rule as this summer is expected to be hotter than average for much of the United States.

Turns out, the La Niña weather pattern that was responsible for the winter storm is partly to blame, according to Todd Crawford, chief meteorologist with The Weather Company:

If we look at summers following first-year La Niña winters, we can see a very hot signal across most of the western and northern U.S.

Here’s to a fun and not-so-brutal summer in 2021. Fingers crossed.

KEEP READING: Get answers to 51 of the most frequently asked weather questions...