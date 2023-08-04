Find Out How Your Kid Can Get a FREE 10K Pass for the Hotter’N Hell 100 in Wichita Falls

Just a few weeks away from the annual Hotter' N Hell Hundred and if your kid has a bike, good news for them.

Did You Know the Hotter'N Hell Hundred Has Different Lengths?

Yeah, you don't have to ride the 100 miles if you don't want to. I know I personally don't have the strength to do that. So shout out to those that do. The good news is six different options are available for the big ride on Saturday.

100 Miles

75 Miles

100 K

50 Miles

25 Miles

10 K

If you almost failed all of your math classes like me and don't know kilometers to miles. The 10K is right around six miles and this is a great way to get started in the Hotter"N Hell Hundred. Throughout the years, we have heard so many stories of folks that got their start as a kid in the 10K and now are riding the 100 miles. Here is how your kid can do it in 2023 totally free.

Amy Hamlin came up this week to discuss the 10K registration that your kids can take advantage of right now for free.

Where to Get a Free 10K Pass for the Hotter'N Hell Hundred?

Endurance House

The Bike Stop

Bicycle ER

Any Wichita Falls YMCA

The Boys and Girls Club of Wichita Falls

I would say if your kid has a bike, this is a fun thing to do in Wichita Falls. It's crazy the amount of people that take of over Scott Street that morning, then we have the flyover, the cannon blast, then you're off on the ride. If you're interested in registering for something other than the 10K, you can do that on the Hotter'N Hell 100 website.

