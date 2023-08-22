Hotter’N Hell Hundred Schedule for 2023 in Wichita Falls, Texas

Get ready Wichita Falls because the biggest event of the year is kicking off this weekend. So be prepared for changes around downtown.

Listen to an Interview with Roby Christie, 'Father Hotter'

Roby Christie has been a part of the Hotter'N Hell Hundred since it started back in 1982. Thanks to him and several other individuals making this event a huge success for Wichita Falls each and every year. He came up to the studio recently to talk about the history of the event and how you can be a part of it. Even if you're not taking part in the ride, you're more than welcome to come check out everything going on in downtown Wichita Falls.

Consumer Show Schedule

Thursday, August 24, 2023, 3:00pm – 8:00pm

Friday, August 25, 2023, 1:00pm – 9:00pm

Saturday, August 26, 2023, 9am – 2:00pm

Inside of the MPEC Exhibit Hall, folks can check out the Hotter'N Hell Hundred Consumer Show. This is a bunch of exhibitors selling all sorts of things and I was told this year a big pickleball exhibitor has purchased a big section of the consumer show. So it's not just biking gear at this, they have all sorts of people come out.

Finish Line Village Hours

Friday, August 25, 2023, 3:00PM – 10:00PM

Saturday, August 26, 2023, 8:00AM – 6:00PM

If you plan on taking part in the big ride on Saturday, it will end right at Finish Line Village outside of the MPEC. After the ride you can enjoy some music, grab a beer, and some delicious food. If you're not taking part in the ride, don't worry you're more than welcome to come cheer on the riders as they cross the finish line. You can also enjoy the food, music, and beer as well.

Spaghetti Dinner

Before the big ride on Saturday morning, you will want to have a filling meal. The spaghetti dinner is how many people fill up on Friday night. August 25th from 5:30pm to 9pm you can enjoy a spaghetti meal with salad and bread sticks on the lower level of the MPEC. Tickets are fifteen dollars for the event.

Breakfast Buffet Before the Ride

From 5AM to 7PM on Saturday morning. Riders and guests can enjoy a breakfast buffet at the MPEC. Tickets are also fifteen dollars for this. Fruit salad, eggs, potatoes, biscuits and gravy will all be served.

Criterium Races All Weekend Long

People think of the Hotter'N Hell Hundred as the Big 100 mile on Saturday. Be on the lookout for parts of downtown Wichita Falls blocked off for Criterium Races. These will be taking place on Friday, Saturday, AND Sunday. Below is map of where these will be taking place, which means many parts of downtown Wichita Falls will be blocked off.

The Big Ride on Saturday!

For those taking part in the 100 mile ride, here is where you will be traveling throughout Texoma. Friendly reminder, in order to complete the ride, you will need to reach Hell's Gate by a certain time (Depending on how hot it is, the time is different every year). It's near marker 60 on the map above. Thousands of riders begin lining up as early as 4am, but the official start is a little after seven. Don't forget, you can also do a 100K, 50 mile, 25 mile, or a 10K on Saturday.

Gravel Grind Event Saturday Night

What I like to call the crazy folks of the Hotter'N Hell Hundred (I say that with love) will be taking part in an off road gravel event Saturday night at 7:05. You have folks that will do the 100 mile ride Saturday morning, and then do an off road event in the same day. Get more details on that here.

Wee Chi Tah Tail Run on Sunday Morning

I would be beat at this point after all that biking, but some folks will be up at 7am on Sunday running on the Wee Chi Tah Trail trying to finish their Quadzilla. Get more info on that here.

Always a lot going on Hotter' N Hell weekend and I am sure I may have missed something. If you're interested in registering for anything mentioned above, you can do so here.

