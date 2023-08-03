Here’s How You Can Help Out the Hotter’N Hell Hundred in Wichita Falls

The big event is just a few weeks away and if you want to help out the thousands of people coming to Wichita Falls. Here is what you can do.

The Big Ride is August 26th

It will be here before you know it. The annual Hotter'N Hell Hundred in Wichita Falls. Without a doubt the biggest event in our city every year. In case you're new to our area. Thousands of people will be taking part in the big ride. Attempting to ride 100 miles throughout Texoma. Other rides are available as short as a 10K if you don't feel like doing 100 miles.

Volunteers Needed

Chelee with the Hotter'N Hell Hundred stopped by the studio this week to talk about the importance of volunteers helping out with this event. You can listen to her full interview above, but basically around 4,000 volunteers are needed to help make this event as successful as it is every year.

What Can You Do?

Maybe you're someone that can't stay out in this Wichita Falls heat all day. Chelee says no worries, they have plenty of volunteer opportunities available inside as well. Also a friendly reminder that the Hotter'N Hell Hundred is not just the big ride on Saturday. Yes, this is without a doubt the biggest event of the weekend. They have events on Thursday, Friday, and Sunday that they need volunteers for.

How Do You Sign Up?

Just visit HH100.org and click the Join Us button at the top or just click the link there. You can pick a day that you can come help out with the event. Even if you don't want to volunteer, all are welcome to Finish Line Village and the Starting Line for all the Hotter'N Hell Hundred events. Come cheer on the riders and check out the thousands of people that take over downtown Wichita Falls.

Photos from the 2022 Hotter'N Hell 100 92.9 NIN was proud to support the 2022 Hotter'N Hell 100! Check out the photos below from this year's bike ride.