The Importance of Rest Areas During the Hotter’N Hell Hundred in Wichita Falls

Wichita Falls is getting prepared for the annual Hotter'N Hell Hundred and a lot of prep goes into making sure people get that break along the route.

For the first time, in a long time, the Hotter'N Hell Hundred looks like it will be Hotter'N Hell. They big ride is scheduled for August 27th this year and if weather reports are correct, we will be hanging out right around 100 degrees on that day. I had the pleasure to interview Dale Neely who is in charge of the rest stops committee for the Hotter'N Hell Hundred.

I actually learned a lot because I am always on the radio that morning and never have actually taken part in the ride. So I really don't know what it looks like once we're past the starting line. Dale gives a look at what riders can expect to see along a route when they get that break. Plus, Dale talks about how unique our rest stops are in Wichita Falls compared to other bike events in the country.

He says sometimes a rest stop is just a guy with a pickup truck and some water. Here in Wichita Falls, those rest stops have a little bit of everything for you. Plus, many of them have unique themes as well. Might as well have some fun on that Saturday while thousands of people are riding in. You can check out his full interview above.

If you're interested in helping out with this year's event, they're always looking for volunteers. If you want to volunteer, you can shoot an email to hhhvols@gmail.com. Another big thing you can do to help out is be a host home for folks coming to visit Wichita Falls. If you're interested in doing that, you can fill out this form with your info.

We will have more interviews leading up to the Hotter'N Hell Hundred over the next few weeks. Hopefully we see you out there that weekend, they have a lot of big events going on downtown.

