Luke Wade Calls In To Talk About Playing at the Hotter’N Hell Hundred in Wichita Falls

Next Saturday, the biggest event in Wichita Falls will be back. This year we have a very big performer taking the stage in Finishing Line Village.

For several decades now, the Hotter'N Hell Hundred has brought thousands of people to Wichita Falls for the biggest bike ride in the country. Maybe you're not the biking type, I still highly encourage you to head downtown that Saturday for the big ride. Seeing thousands of people on Scott Street that day is always an incredible sight.

If you would prefer to sleep in that Saturday morning, head on down to Kay Yeager Coliseum that afternoon. Finishing Line Village is packed with amazing food, drinks, and live music. It's basically a big party for all the folks wrapping up the Hotter'N Hell Hundred. Even if you don't take part in the ride, you're more than welcome to come enjoy the fun.

This year, the Hotter'N Hell Hundred got some big names to come to Wichita Falls to play. Luke Wade will be making his triumphant return to Wichita Falls. He actually played at our Saint Patrick's Day Festival a few years ago and has played at The Iron Horse Pub a time or two as well.

I was able to talk to Luke this week about coming back to Wichita Falls, if he would ever ride in the Hotter'N Hell Hundred, and what it was like auditioning for 'The Voice'. You can give a full listen to that interview above.

Local artist Bailey Swaydan will be kicking the music off that Saturday afternoon, followed by Clint Vines and after that headliner Luke Wade will be taking stage. So come enjoy some great live music in downtown Wichita Falls during the Hotter'N Hell Hundred Saturday.

