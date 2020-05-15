Earlier this year, Texas Tech University System (TTUS) officials extended an invitation to Midwestern State University to join the TTUS. Midwestern State University's main campus is located in Wichita Falls, with a second campus located in Flower Mound. Midwestern State University would become the second university to independently join the TTUS after Angelo State University voted to leave the Texas State University System, and join Texas Tech, with subsequent State Legislature approval in May 2007.

On Thursday, Midwestern State University's Board of Regents held a regularly scheduled meeting and voted unanimously to authorize MSU President Dr. Suzanne Shipley to negotiate a Memorandum of Understanding with Texas Tech University System officials.

One point of concern brought up by some of the MSU regents was the keeping of the "Midwestern State" name for the university.

Just like with Angelo State's transition to Texas Tech 13 years ago, MSU Board of Regents Chairman Caven Crosnoe noted that TTUS officials have pledged to MSU that they will be able to keep the MSU name after joining the Texas Tech University System, "I think from the very beginning [of negotiations] we told the Tech System people it was a non-negotiable item," Crosnoe said. "And they (Texas Tech System officials) agreed with that."

The Memorandum of Understanding is expected to be completed by the next MSU Board of Regents meeting on August 6, 2020. If the MoU is then approved by both Texas Tech and MSU, then legislative action would be needed during the 87th Legislature, which starts in January 2021, to complete the process of Midwestern State joining the TTUS.