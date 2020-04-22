Getting Tired of Your Spouse During Quarantine? So is This Guy

This dude would literally prefer anything over being in quarantine with his wife.

When his daughter puts the camera on him and asks him if he would rather “A” stay quarantined in the house with mom, or “B”…he quickly chooses option “B” before she even tells him what it is.

The daughter then turns the camera toward Mom and the look on her face is priceless.

Looks like someone’s going to be sleeping on the couch for a while, but something tells me he really doesn’t care.