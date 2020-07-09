Giant Puppets Waiting To Greet You At WF Public Library

The Wichita Falls Public Library has a new summertime exhibit with four larger than life sized giant puppets placed among the books.

The puppets were created by Kacy Latham and had recently been at the 9th Street Studios for her Innerspace: the Rabbit Hole of Technology and Scale exhibit.

Once that exhibit closed the interactive - yes, you can actually touch them and interact with them - puppets were moved to the Wichita Falls Public Library for the remainder of the summer.

The timing for the temporary move to the library is perfect as many library patrons visit during the summer to find an activity to do or book to read that keeps them inside and out of the Texas heat.

Angela Hill, the Assistant Library Administrator says, "The size of the puppets and the fact that they are interactive inspires creativity and imagination."

The giant puppets on display include a cowboy, a fairy, a tree creature, and the Raggedy Ann doll near the entrance.

The pieces will be on display through the rest of the summer and can be viewed during regular business hours. The library does require all of their guests to wear masks, there is a hand sanitizing station as you enter, and there is plenty of space inside the library to maintain a comfortable distance between yourself and any of the other patrons.

If you have questions about this display or anything else at the Wichita Falls Public Library feel free to call them at 940-767-0868.