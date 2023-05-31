Footage Captured by Glider Appears to Show UFO in Texas Sky

Well, what do we have here?

There’s just something about the unexplained that draws me in. Whether we’re talking about Bigfoot, conspiracy theories, ghosts, or UFOs, you’re guaranteed to get my undivided attention every time.

So, of course, when I saw the video of an apparent UFO that was captured by a glider over Garden Ridge, Texas, I was intrigued.

Get our free mobile app

The caption for the video calls the object a “Metapod UFO,” which is a new term to me. So, I did what any rational human being does in 2023 and went to the experts on the internet. And they did not disappoint.

If you google “metapod,” you’ll find that it’s a crescent-shaped bug-type Pokémon. But if you search “metapod ufo,” you’ll get a ton of hits, including several discussions on the UFO subreddit.

If you look at the picture of this metapod UFO that was spotted in 2015, you’ll see that the shape resembles the Pokémon character.

As far as the object in the video below goes, it has a similar shape. However, I’m not convinced it’s an aircraft from another world. The reason is that it doesn’t appear to maneuver. It looks like it’s simply floating to me.

Don’t get me wrong, I’m a believer when it comes to UFOs. It’s just that I’m not convinced this is one.

READ ON: Weird, wild UFO sightings from throughout history

LOOK: The states with the most UFO sightings For each state, we’ve also included details of famous UFO sightings in that state. Of note is that almost three-quarters of all UFO sighting reports in the United States occur between 4 p.m. and midnight , and tend to peak between 9 and 10 p.m. Food for thought next time you're out scoping for alien life. Keep reading to see which states have had the most UFO sightings.