Guided Photography Classes Now Available in the Wichita Mountains

We all know how beautiful the Wichita Mountains can be. Now you have a chance to hike and get some great photos along the way with an expert.

Steven Enter has started a new class at the Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge. He can now take groups of up to 10 people on educational hikes for a guided photography class. Stops along the way include the Parallel Forest, Jed Johnson Lake, and Heart Rock.

He told Oklahoma News 4, “The class is meant for novice photographers looking to improve their skills or experienced photographers who need a guide to some of the most picturesque spots in the refuge.” You will be able to snap some great photos of wildlife, rock formations, floral scenes, and lakes.

Three different levels are available from easy to moderately difficult. Classes are $25 per participant for a limited time.