A small community has just experienced a hailstorm like never before as hailstones as big as softballs rained down from the sky.

Holy moly look at the size of that hail!

The video below shows enormous hail raining down on the videographer's pool outside a small town in Texas.

Moo

Then we see a poor bull trotting out in the hail. I hope that poor thing can find a tree to get under.

Oh good, he did!

Grapefruits

Others around the state reported grapefruit-sized hail. We'd like to point out that Grapefruit-Sized Hail would be a good name for a band.

Stay Safe

Hopefully, everybody got inside for that hailstorm. Check out the video for yourself below and keep scrolling for the best comments from Twitter.

