This Thursday Marks the Return of the Wichita Falls After Hours Artwalk

I absolutely love how downtown Wichita Falls transforms into this artsy hangout during the After Hours Artwalk .

You can look forward to the art galleries being open, artists displaying their work on the sidewalks, musicians busking, food trucks and more. In addition, most downtown shops and restaurants stay open late for the occasion.

Be sure to grab a map from the volunteers at the Farmer’s Market at the corner of 8th and Ohio so you don’t miss a thing.

The artwalk is free to attend and happens the first Thursday of the month from April through October from 5:00 to 9:00 pm.