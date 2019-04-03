It’s The Anniversary Of The 1964 Wichita Falls F5 Tornado

If you've ever been to the Museum of the Great Plains outside of Elmer Thomas Park, you'll know that Texoma has a long history with tornadoes. If you've experienced their tornado simulator, it tells the story of a Wichita Falls tornado, but this event happened fifteen year before Terrible Tuesday. This was a true Black Friday South of the Red River.

As the Terrible Tuesday 40th Anniversary creeps up in the next few days, we'll share about it too. If you have the chance, go experience that day at the Museum of the Great Plains. It's incredibly real.