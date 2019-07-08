Boring Tourist Attractions That Actually Sound Like Fun

There's a new list making the rounds. It's supposed to be the most boring tourist attractions in every state. I beg to differ! A fan of road trips since the family vacations of my youth, I have to say that I actually love some of these roadside attractions.

According to this list, the most boring tourist attraction in Oklahoma is Pops 66 Soda Ranch in Arcadia. What? I LOVE this place! It's got a 66 foot tall soda bottle out front that lights up in an ever changing kaleioscope of neon colors after dark. It's on historic Route 66 just a few minutes off the I-44 corridor on the north side of Oklahoma City and I stop there regularly when I'm in the area. The burgers and fries are delicious and while their main claim to fame is their unbelievable selection of soda pops, including those you dream up and have them mix for you while you're there, they also serve up a mean chocolate milkshake. In fact, they're so frosty and thick you'll be halfway to Lawton before you can really enjoy it.

Other attractions this survey deems not attractive are the giant ball of paint in Alexandria, Indiana; the world's largest ball of twine in Cawker City, Kansas and the plumbing museum in Watertown, Massachusetts. Even the Mall of America in Bloomington, Minnesota, made the list! I've been to that mall! It's HUUUUUUUGE! Although I do believe it has lost its claim to being the largest mall in the world.

This list also includes the world famous UFO museum in Roswell, New Mexico, as a boring site. Seriously, what planet are these people from?

Here in the Lone Star State they deemed Stonehenge II in Ingram, Texas, the most boring. It's a 60% size replica of what the actual Stonehenge looked like when it was intact.

At least the blue whale in Arcadia, Oklahoma, is still an exciting roadside attraction.

Browse through the list and see how many of these supposedly boring but could be a lot of fun roadside attractions and tourist spots you've been to. Then load the family up and head out to check off a few more.