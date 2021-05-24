Vaccinated Customers Could Win a Free Year of Travel from United Airlines

United Airlines is doing their part to encourage people to get the COVID-19 vaccine by giving away as much as a year’s worth of travel to vaccinated customers.

Through the airline’s ‘Your Shot to Fly’ sweepstakes, new and existing loyalty members who upload their vaccination records to United Airlines’ mobile app or website by June 22 are entered to win a round-trip flight for two, in any service class, to anywhere in the world United flies.

United plans to give away 30 pairs of tickets away throughout the month of June. On July 1, United will randomly select five loyalty members for the grand prize of one year of free travel. The grand prize will include 26 pairs of free roundtrip tickets, allowing the grand prize winners to make a trip every other week.

From a statement on United’s website:

With more dream destinations reopening for travel (ciao, Roma!), your COVID-19 vaccine is your ticket to the world.

Who is eligible to enter?

To qualify, you must be at least 18 years old and a member of the MileagePlus program. To learn more and enter the sweepstakes, head to United.com/YourShotToFly. There’s no purchase necessary. Get the full terms and conditions at this location.

