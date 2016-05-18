Henrietta Pastor, Former Teacher Indicted on Sex Abuse Charges

A North Texas pastor has reportedly turned himself in to the Archer County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant issued in Clay County. TRN reports that 50-year-old Robert Todd Davis turned himself in to the Archer County Sheriff’s Office early Wednesday morning.

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office investigated accusations that Davis had sexually abused a child under the age of 14 earlier this year. The results of that investigation were turned over to the Clay County District Attorney’s Office who then took the matter to the grand jury. An indictment was handed down recently.

Davis is charged with ‘sex abuse of a child-continuous-victim under 14’. His bond had not been set as of 11 am but is expected to be $250,000. Davis, pastor at the Henrietta Church of Christ, was formerly employed by Henrietta Junior High School and Wichita Christian School.

According to the TRN article, Tom Snell, Wichita Christian School superintendent, indicated that Davis had 'completed his duties as of Monday' and that the school was aware of the indictment.