Wichita Falls Package Thief Caught On Video

The Wichita Falls Police Department needs your help identifying a suspect.

On May 17th, the person was caught on the homeowner's security cameras stealing packages off of a porch on the 1600 block of Britain in Wichita Falls. The crime took place at approximately 2:43 pm, according to the camera footage.

Below are closer photos of the suspect and a tattoo that may help in identification.

WFPD

If you can identify the suspect, please contact the Wichita Falls Police Department at (940)761-7762 or call Crime Stoppers at 322-9888 and reference the case number 16-050956.