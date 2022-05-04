There’s nothing I love more than a thick, and juicy burger. Whether you’re craving a classic cheeseburger, a hickory burger, or some unique recipe that you can only get here in town, Wichita Falls has some great burger joints that are guaranteed satisfy your taste buds.

We’ve compiled a list of some of the best local restaurants in Wichita Falls where you can order a burger. This is by no means a comprehensive list. If we missed a great burger restaurant, that serves moth watering burgers in Wichita Falls, then let us know by messaging us on the station app.

Parkway Grill

The Parkway Grill is one of the coolest hangouts in Wichita Falls. In addition to their famous Parkway nachos, and famous fried cheese, the Parkway Grill has a huge selection of burgers. While the Parkway Classic is always a customer favorite, the Hatch Green Chili Burger, and Mushroom Onion Swiss Burger are worth trying as well.

Ronnie’s Burgers

Ronnie’s Burgers mission has always been to make a burger that was different from the rest. That’s why they have some of the most unique burgers in town. The Beanie Burger is a customer favorite which is loaded with Frito’s, refried beans, jalapenos, and everything else you’d expect on a delicious burger

Willie’s Place

At Willie’s Place, you can order either barbeque, or a burger. In addition to ribs, sliced brisket, and smoked sausage, this local restaurant has plenty of unique burgers to choose from as well. The Spicy Cheese Curd Burger, and the Pickle Fry Burger will melt in your mouth.

P-2 The Deuce

Is there a better combo than a burger and a beer? P2 The Deuce is a local hangout where you can grab both a beer, and a burger. In addition to a large varieties of craft beer to choose from, their cheese burger and fires will melt in your mouth.

Scotts Drive-In

Scott’s Drive-In has been serving burgers to Wichita Falls since 1960. You just drive up, place your order, and a car hop will deliver your burger right to your car. The Big Scottie Burger is a customer favorite. They also offer hand made shakes, and malts which are perfect to satisfy your sweet tooth.

Gene’s Tasty Burger

Burgers and ice cream. It doesn’t get much better than that. Their curly fries and onion rings are highly recommended, and are a perfect match for your burger. If you’re not in the mood for a burger, you can get order a hot dog, chili dog, or even a corn dog. Gene’s Tasty Burger also serves old fashion ice cream, which is extra delicious on a hot summer day.

Pat’s Drive In

This local drive-in has been family owned and operated since 1966. If you’re really hungry you should try the Beefeater, which is their double meat burger. The Frisco Burger, which is a cheeseburger with chili is favorite among locals. In addition to their selection of mouthwatering burgers, they offer delicious ice cream and malts as well.

