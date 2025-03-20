High Probability for Supercells In North Texas At the End of March

Get ready for another round of wild weather in North Texas. Of course, we totally expect severe weather this time of year. I mean, they don’t call it storm season for nothing.

But it doesn’t hurt to get the word out about the possibility of severe weather as early as possible. And I will say that meteorologists have been very accurate here lately (of course, as soon as I type that, they’ll get it wrong). But that would actually be a good thing this time.

WATCH: Video Shows Extreme Texas Winds Flipping Semis

Extreme meteorologist Reed Timmer sounds like my kind of guy. He’s definitely someone I’d like to sit down and have a beer or ten with. Seriously – anyone who puts extreme in front of their profession has to be as ballsy as it gets. Then again, driving a vehicle into a tornado is most definitely as ballsy as it gets.

If you’re into that sort of thing, you’ll want to give him a follow on social media. He’s extremely active and is constantly sharing videos of him doing things I would never, ever knowingly do.

Earlier today, he shared a map that shows a high probability of supercells developing in Texas and the states to our north and east the last week of March and into April. So, make sure to stock up on emergency supplies and put a severe weather plan in place ASAP.

WATCH: High Winds Blow Down Newly Constructed Homes in Dallas

