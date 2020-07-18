His Revenge Plan Was Good, His Getaway Strategy Not So Much

True love. Sometimes it's a never ending game of "I'm gonna get you for that!"

This couple apparently loves to prank each other with a small air horn. In the beginning of the clip you see the woman surprising her sweetheart with a quick blast as he comes in the door. He lets out a not-very-masculine scream and starts planning his revenge.

Which doesn't go quite the way he'd hoped it would.

Remember, guys. When you're plotting your revenge, flip-flops do not make for speedy getaways.