Wichita Falls’ New Hockey Team Name Announced

The votes are in and our new hockey team has a name.

In an announcement on Facebook this morning, the USA-Central hockey league revealed the nickname for the franchise will be the “Force.”

The Wichita Falls Force – I don’t know about you, but I dig it! I had really hoped one of the Air Force themed nicknames would win out and sure enough, it did.

The name was first suggested on Facebook by Vicki Wolfe Lawson who, for her efforts, scored two season tickets and an autographed team jersey.

The next step is for the Force to design the new logo and uniforms before the team hits the ice this fall.