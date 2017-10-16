Family of Accused Texas Tech Cop Killer Issues Statement

The family of Hollis Alvin Daniels , the man who confessed to shooting and killing Texas Tech police officer Floyd East, Jr. , has released a statement through a spokesperson.



Here is the statement sent to media by Chuck Lanehart, the spokesman for Hollis Daniels' family:

The Hollis Daniels family wishes to express its deepest sorrow, unimaginable grief, and heartfelt sympathy for all those affected by the death of Officer Floyd East, Jr.. Officer East was a dedicated police officer who selflessly served others, and his death is a devastating loss for all. In this time of unimaginable pain, loss, and heartbreak, our thoughts and prayers go out to Officer East's family, friends and colleagues, and every person whose life has been touched by this senseless and unspeakable tragedy.

Officer East was shot and killed Monday, October 9, 2017. The Lubbock Police Department says Daniels pulled a gun while being processed at the Texas Tech police department and fatally wounded Officer East before fleeing on foot. He was apprehended nearly two hours later outside the Lubbock Municipal Coliseum by Texas Tech police.

Daniels is being held on a $5 million bond. He's been charged with Capital Murder of a Peace Officer. An arrest warrant shows he confessed to the crime.

A memorial fund for the family of Floyd East, Jr. has been established by Texas Tech University.

