Hotter’N Hell Hundred Is Looking For A Few More Volunteers

It really does take a small army of volunteers to pull off an event as big as the Hotter’N Hell Hundred. Some of those volunteers are inside the MPEC making sure each rider has their ride number and T-Shirt, some are out in the heat passing cold drinks and pickles to the riders at the Rest Stops, some open their doors to guests from across the country as Host Homes, and some sit in their pickup trucks and pull a trailer filled with exhausted riders back to Finish Line Village.

While a lot of those volunteers do so year after year, there is always a need for fresh faces. This year one of the biggest needs is for SAG drivers. SAG is short for Support And Gear and that is exactly what they do, they support the riders and haul their gear back home. SAG drivers constantly patrol the course watching for riders who, for one reason or another, are unable to finish on their own. Depending on which course the driver is tasked with they may only be out for a couple of hours making sure the 25 mile course is free of riders, or they may be out until 6:30 in the evening following the last few riders, determined to finish the whole 100 miles on their own. While there is a mild annoyance at having the SAG Wagon following behind you, it is a great relief to all involved knowing that they’re there.

I checked with Mark Masman, the volunteer in charge of wrangling up and organizing the SAG crew, and he said that most of the drivers use their own vehicles while the Hotter’N Hell Hundred organization frequently provides the trailers. Of course, having your own is always a plus.

You can volunteer as a SAG driver or for any of the other positions available on the Hotter'N Hell Hundred website.