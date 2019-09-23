Houseguest So Cranky Even The Dogs Didn’t Like Him

It's officially Fall, and that means that the holiday season can't be far away. For many of us that means visits from out of town in-laws. Sometimes they're welcome guests in our homes. Sometimes ... Well ... Not so much.

One woman in England shared a list of complaints that her brother-in-law had after staying a few days at their house. Things that annoyed him were numerous and included things that nobody had any real control over like Amazon Prime not having the new Quentin Tarantino film yet so it was a complete waste of money.

Their unhappy guest also complained that his host's deodorant was blue, that there was not an endless supply of spare clothing in his size, the towels were white and he didn't like white towels, the front gate was too squeaky, there were not enough music selections on vinyl.

When her brother-in-law needed to borrow their car he complained that the driver's seat had not already been positioned for him and that he didn't care for the preset stations on the car radio.

He went on to complain that the children who's home he was visiting wore shorts and that the stair gate to keep them safe was really inconvenient.

Oh, he also complained that there were too many rugs in the house and that the dogs wouldn't cuddle with him. Can you really blame them? Something tells me he won't be invited over again for a while and if he does he'll be staying in a hotel.

You can read the complete list of 24 complaints here.