Some Texans Want the Houston Taqueria Shooter Charged [VIDEO]

A video has gone viral here in Texas the past few weeks and it looks like some folks want this man charged for his actions.

In case you do not know about the situation in Houston a few weeks ago. This security footage went viral of a man stopping a robber at a local restaurant. The robber was 30-year-old Eric Eugene Washington. Now in hindsight, we know that Washington was carrying a plastic gun. From the video, that looks like a real gun, and everyone in there thought it was one as well.

A man eating at the establishment once Washington walks past his table takes out his gun and shoots him once in the back. Now, this is where everyone agrees this man did nothing wrong. However, this is where people have a problem. He goes up to him and fires two more shots into him. The shooter left the restaurant and did not stay until police arrived.

Get our free mobile app

The next day, the man did give a statement to the Houston police department and his lawyer released a statement as well.

"In fear of his life and his friend's life, my client acted to protect everyone in the restaurant," Juan L.Guerra Jr. said, adding that the event has been very traumatic for the man. "Taking a human life is something he does not take lightly and will burden him for the rest of his life. For that reason, he wishes to remain anonymous."

Several groups are now coming together to get this man charged with something. They have not said, what kind of charges they want. "This will open a door in Harris County for some wild stuff," Quanell X, leader of the New Black Panther Nation in Houston said. "What people are going to say is, 'you didn't indict him, how can you indict me?'"

We will wait and see if the shooter does get charged at some point in the future.

Texoma's Most Wanted Fugitives of the Week January 13, 2023