I cannot believe this accident wasn't bigger.

The person with the dash cam is lucky they were paying attention this past Friday. This is from Highway 59 in Houston. Traffic slowed down in front of this truck and he had to swerve to avoid hitting anybody. The truck jackknifes hard. It looks like the truck turned so hard, it became wedged under the trailer it was towing.

Somehow and I can't believe it. The truck was the sole vehicle in the accident. It appears as if everyone was driving a normal speed limit and was able to stop in time. I have watched this video ten times and I can't believe no one else was hit.