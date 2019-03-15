How Aggressive are Texas Drivers?

We've all had the frustration of driving through major Texas cities like Dallas and Austin, but just how much of that frustration is due to aggressive drivers?

The driving tracking app GasBuddy compiled its list of the most aggressive drivers in major metropolitan cities across the country, using its assessment of drivers' habits and when aggressive acts such as speeding, hard breaking, and sudden acceleration took place.

While 40% of the list was taken up by California, Texas made only a single appearance on the list, with Austin in 9th place:

Los Angeles, CA Philadelphia, PA Sacramento, CA Atlanta, GA San Francisco, CA San Diego, CA Orlando, FL Detroit, MI Austin, TX Las Vegas, NV

The site also found a correlation between aggressive drivers and areas with the highest gas prices. Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis, said,