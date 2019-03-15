How Aggressive are Texas Drivers?
We've all had the frustration of driving through major Texas cities like Dallas and Austin, but just how much of that frustration is due to aggressive drivers?
The driving tracking app GasBuddy compiled its list of the most aggressive drivers in major metropolitan cities across the country, using its assessment of drivers' habits and when aggressive acts such as speeding, hard breaking, and sudden acceleration took place.
While 40% of the list was taken up by California, Texas made only a single appearance on the list, with Austin in 9th place:
- Los Angeles, CA
- Philadelphia, PA
- Sacramento, CA
- Atlanta, GA
- San Francisco, CA
- San Diego, CA
- Orlando, FL
- Detroit, MI
- Austin, TX
- Las Vegas, NV
The site also found a correlation between aggressive drivers and areas with the highest gas prices. Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis, said,
Frustration while driving in densely populated cities with high levels of congestion leads motorists to drive more aggressively and with more urgency. Interestingly, these are areas that typically see some of the highest gas prices in their respective states. With drivers in Los Angeles, Philadelphia, Sacramento and Atlanta being 20 percent more aggressive than the average driver in America, it’s particularly important for commuters and rideshare drivers in these areas to work on shedding their lead foot and relax more to keep money from flying out the window each time they hit the road.