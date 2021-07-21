How ‘Kind’ Is Texas? We’re Not Even In The Top 40

Most of us probably do a kind deed every now and then. I opened the door for someone this morning. My friends are teaching their children good manners and one of them help collect everyone's trash after Bible Class in the evening. But as states go, how kind is Texas?

I'm a little disappointed to report that in a recent study by Verizon and Kindness.org we didn't do so well. Oklahoma made the top ten at number 3. We didn't even break the top 20. Or the top 30. Then we missed the top 40 by just a tiny bit, coming in as the 42nd kindest state in the the country.

According to this study, the five kindest states in the country are Kentucky, followed by New Mexico, Oklahoma, Georgia, and North Dakota.

Texas came in at number 42, followed by Michigan, Nevada, Massachusetts, Oregon, Florida, Arizona, Kansas, and Maryland in 50th place.

To be fair, the people doing the evaluating said that all states were very close. The rankings were based on things like the willingness to donate part of your liver to a family member (86% said they would), the willingness to lend money to a friend (about 75%), and donating their vacation time to a coworker who needed it more (more than half).

The three highest ranked random acts of kindness were becoming an organ donor, pulling a stranger from a burning car, and adopting and raising a family member.

The three highest ranked acts that you can plan ahead of time were covering a coworker's shift, cheering up a family member, and calling a friend to encourage them.

You can see more about the study on Verizon's website and learn more about how to be kind at Kindness.org.

I still can't believe we got beat out by Oklahoma.

