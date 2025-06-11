NOAA is predicting an “above normal” hurricane season in 2025. One Texas county is among the most affected in the United States.

As active as the severe weather season has been this spring, it’s no shock that they’re calling for an active hurricane season. And if I were betting money, my money would be on the forecast being accurate.

Harris County Among Most Hurricane-Affected in the U.S.

So, folks in Harris County need to be especially vigilant. A study conducted by LawnStarter determined that it was among the 20 U.S. counties most affected by hurricanes in 2025. I would go ahead and start putting together a plan and an emergency kit.

Get our free mobile app

READ NEXT: Only in Texas: Man Kicks Back on Roof During Tornado Warning

Here’s what you’ll want to keep in your kit, according to the National Safety Council (NSC):

One gallon of water per person per day for at least three days

Three worth of nonperishable protein-packed foods you can cook without electricity, such as tuna, peanut butter, and granola bars, and don't forget about food for your pets

Can opener

Hand-crank or battery-powered radio with extra batteries

Flashlight with extra batteries

First aid kit with gauze, tape, bandages, antibiotic ointment, aspirin, a blanket, non-latex gloves, scissors, hydrocortisone, thermometer, tweezers, and instant cold compress

Tool kit with basic tools, in case you need to shut off utilities

Hand sanitizer and garbage bags for sanitation

Plastic sheeting and duct tape in case of broken windows or a leaky roof

Whistle to signal for help so rescuers can locate you

Stay Alert and Ready During Hurricane Season

During this hurricane season, monitor local media and government authorities and evacuate the area if at all possible.

25 costliest hurricanes of all time Although the full extent of damage caused by Hurricane Ian in the Southwest is still being realized, Ian is already being called one of the costliest storms to ever hit the U.S. Stacker took a look at NOAA data to extrapolate the costliest U.S. hurricanes of all time.

LOOK: The most expensive weather and climate disasters in recent decades Stacker ranked the most expensive climate disasters by the billions since 1980 by the total cost of all damages, adjusted for inflation, based on 2021 data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) . The list starts with Hurricane Sally, which caused $7.3 billion in damages in 2020, and ends with a devastating 2005 hurricane that caused $170 billion in damage and killed at least 1,833 people. Keep reading to discover the 50 of the most expensive climate disasters in recent decades in the U.S. Gallery Credit: KATELYN LEBOFF