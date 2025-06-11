This Texas County Has an Above-Average Hurricane Risk in 2025
NOAA is predicting an “above normal” hurricane season in 2025. One Texas county is among the most affected in the United States.
As active as the severe weather season has been this spring, it’s no shock that they’re calling for an active hurricane season. And if I were betting money, my money would be on the forecast being accurate.
Harris County Among Most Hurricane-Affected in the U.S.
So, folks in Harris County need to be especially vigilant. A study conducted by LawnStarter determined that it was among the 20 U.S. counties most affected by hurricanes in 2025. I would go ahead and start putting together a plan and an emergency kit.
Here’s what you’ll want to keep in your kit, according to the National Safety Council (NSC):
- One gallon of water per person per day for at least three days
- Three worth of nonperishable protein-packed foods you can cook without electricity, such as tuna, peanut butter, and granola bars, and don't forget about food for your pets
- Can opener
- Hand-crank or battery-powered radio with extra batteries
- Flashlight with extra batteries
- First aid kit with gauze, tape, bandages, antibiotic ointment, aspirin, a blanket, non-latex gloves, scissors, hydrocortisone, thermometer, tweezers, and instant cold compress
- Tool kit with basic tools, in case you need to shut off utilities
- Hand sanitizer and garbage bags for sanitation
- Plastic sheeting and duct tape in case of broken windows or a leaky roof
- Whistle to signal for help so rescuers can locate you
Stay Alert and Ready During Hurricane Season
During this hurricane season, monitor local media and government authorities and evacuate the area if at all possible.
