I-40 Traffic Stop Leads to Large THC Seizure

Image credit: Texas DPS

The Texas DPS seized over 320 pounds of THC products on Sunday, June 2, after a Texas Highway Patrol Trooper stopped a vehicle in Carson County.

At 8:06 p.m., a DPS Trooper stopped a 2019 Nissan Altima traveling east on I-40 near Conway, for a traffic violation. A Gray County Sheriff’s Office canine unit arrived on scene and alerted on the vehicle. The Trooper then

The driver, identified as Monique Gurule, of Sylmar California, and a passenger, identified as Reyanldo Fuentes, of Tujunga, California, were arrested and charged with felony possession of a controlled substance. Gurule, 30, and Fuentes, 27, were booked into the Carson County Jail.  The drugs allegedly were being transported from Los Angeles to Oklahoma City.

Filed Under: arrest, California, Carson County, drugs, I-40, Oklahoma, Texas DPS, THC
Categories: Texas News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top