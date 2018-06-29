New Cafe Wings Its Way To Wichita Falls Regional Airport

The Wichita Falls Regional Airport welcomes the opening of Southern Girl Café and Catering on Thursday, July 5th. This is a great addition to our newly updated regional airport and means that when you have to get there early for the first outbound flight of the day you can grab something to eat at the airport.

Southern Girl Café and Catering promises the taste of family tested recipes – with a southern twist! Operating hours will be from 4 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily and you’re welcome to drive on out to the airport at 4000 Armstrong Drive and check them out for yourself even if you’re not flying off to see the world. Use the long term parking and Southern Girl Café and Catering will validate your ticket with any café purchase.