Icy Road Conditions Lead to One Fatality During Winter Storm

An early morning accident has claimed the life of one passenger in the vehicle.

DPS Sergeant Dan Buesing says four individuals from the Dallas area were southbound on U.S. 287 when the driver, 25 year-old Jose Contreas, lost control on an icy patch on the Burnett Ranch Road overpass. The 2018 Ford F-150 truck flipped over in the median ejecting a 39-year-old passenger from the vehicle.

The unidentified victim was pronounced dead a short time later. He was not wearing a seat belt. Contreas and two other passengers were transported to United Regional with serious injuries. The DPS is investigating the crash. No other vehicles were involved.