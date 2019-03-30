Lawmaker Introduces Bills to Make Owning a Gun Mandatory

A Missouri politician is looking to pass legislation that would require people to own either a handgun or an AR-15.

Bootheel Representative Andrew McDaniel, a former Sheriff's deputy, introduced two bills into the Missouri House of Representatives in an attempt to make owning a firearm mandatory. The "McDaniel Second Amendment Act" would require anyone over the age of 21 who can legally own a firearm to do so, and the "McDaniel Militia Act" would require anyone in the state between the ages of 18 and 35 who can legally do so to own "any semi-automatic rifle that is modeled on the AR-15 rifle design by AramLite, Inc." Both bills would also provide tax breaks to cover part of the cost of purchasing such a gun.

According to KFVS , hearings for the bills are not currently on the calendar.