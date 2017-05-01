Intense Flooding Easily Carries Semi-Trailer Away

Severe flooding made for one surreal scene.

A semi-trailer in Gainesville, Mo. was swept away in rising waters over the weekend. No one was inside the trailer at the time.

Here's another look at the breathtaking mayhem caused by the wrath of Mother Nature.

As of late Sunday, more than a dozen people had died as a result of tornadoes and storms that ravaged Texas, Arkansas, Missouri and Mississippi, ABC reports . Oklahoma also received some brutal weather, with thunderstorms and snow pounding the state.

More than 50 people alone were injured in Canton, Tex.

Take a look at some other photos below to get an idea of how awful the weather system was.