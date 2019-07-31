Intense Road Rage Altercation Caught on Video

It’s a miracle no one was seriously injured in this crazy road rage incident that happened last Sunday in England.

It all starts with a woman standing in the street, pounding on a car’s windshield with her shoe.

The car then pulls away, but she grabs the door and it drags her a few feet. The car then backs up with her still hanging on.

A guy rushes to her aid and helps free her from the car. At that point, the car backs up and chases the guy, ultimately hitting him - sending him flying into a light pole.

Man, I’ve seen a lot of road rage incidents over the years and that one just might be the craziest I’ve ever seen.

Somebody is in serious need of some anger management classes.