Intense Road Rage Altercation Caught on Video

It’s a miracle no one was seriously injured in this crazy road rage incident that happened last Sunday in England.

It all starts with a woman standing in the street, pounding on a car’s windshield with her shoe.

The car then pulls away, but she grabs the door and it drags her a few feet. The car then backs up with her still hanging on.

A guy rushes to her aid and helps free her from the car. At that point, the car backs up and chases the guy, ultimately hitting him - sending him flying into a light pole.

Man, I’ve seen a lot of road rage incidents over the years and that one just might be the craziest I’ve ever seen.

Somebody is in serious need of some anger management classes.

Filed Under: Road Rage
Categories: Videos
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top