Texas Monthly BBQ Road Trip Should Come to Wichita Falls

Come on down Texas Monthly, I know our local restaurants would show you guys a lot of love.

So Texas Monthly usually shows Austin a lot of love with their BBQ Fest. This year, they're taking the show on the road to three different Texas cities. Tyler, Lubbock and Brownsville will all be showing off some of their local BBQ hot spots in October. Seems like a great way to show off some local restaurants and get some good food. The road trip starts in October and tickets are available now for those three cities.

However, I think we need a road trip stop here in Wichita Falls. We have so many great BBQ restaurants and in my opinion is the most difficult food option to pick in Wichita Falls. When someone says pick Italian, Mexican, or Chinese food, I have my picks pretty quickly. When someone says BBQ, I started rattling off so many restaurants and picking just one can be tough.

So here is what I want you to do. Take my poll below and pick your favorite Wichita Falls BBQ restaurant. Sorry to the chains, but I am sticking local with the poll. I will definitely still get some ribs from a chain place and enjoy an awesome meal. Hopefully someone from Texas Monthly sees the results and who knows. Maybe next year, we can make Wichita Falls a stop on the BBQ Fest.

By the way, I'm sure I am may miss one in the poll below. Don't freak out if I did.

