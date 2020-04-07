It’s National Beer Day. You Know What To Do.

Every day seems to be National Somethingorother Day, but some are better than others. Today, April 7th, is National Beer Day. Let us all raise a frosty glass in salute.

Lest you think I'm just making things up, here's a bit of history on the day. It was April 7th, 1933, when a law allowing people to brew and sell beer went into effect. It was President Franklin Roosevelt took that blessed first step toward ending prohibition and even though it needed to be 4.0% or less ABV beer drinkers across the nation celebrated. It was the first time they could legally enjoy beer in more than ten years.

Later, Justin Smith, a Richmond, Virginia, craft beer examiner, and his friend Mike Connolly from Liverpool, England, established National Beer Day as a thing. Then in 2009 they created a National Beer Day Facebook page and it now has thousands of followers around the world.

Although its attribution to Benjamin Franklin is questioned by some, we do love this quote. "Beer is proof that God loves us and wants us to be happy."

Enjoy National Beer Day, but always remember to drink responsibly.