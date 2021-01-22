Jodey Arrington Talks State of America Under President Joe Biden

Friday on KFYO Mornings with Dave King and Matt Martin, Congressman Jodey Arrington joined Dave and Matt to talk about the state of America under President Joe Biden, Biden's policies, violence and riots, the Paris Climate Agreement, increasing the minimum wage, investigations, and more.

Arrington started the discussion by saying that he is distressed for the country, mostly due to the fact that Biden did not waste any time with the policies that he has kicked off. The Congressman was concerned with things like the Paris Climate Accord, Biden clamping down on the oil industry, and especially Biden's more open border agenda. Speaking on that point, Arrington said that a more open border would weaken our country, weaken our chance at prosperity, and threaten our citizens due to the lack of a good vetting process. Arrington said that Biden is simply pandering just for the sake of being popular.

Shifting the focus to protests and riots around the country, Arrington has been disappointed by the lack of reporting going on concerning the riots, and has been disappointed that Biden and other Democrats have not condemned them, like Arrington and other Republicans did with the recent terror attacks on the capitol. Additionally, he believes that Trump was the only thing previously holding the Democrat party together, but that now they will never be happy and will tear their own party apart.

Another topic that was discussed was Biden entering the Paris Climate Agreement. Arrington said that he believes that this will have a widespread impact, will give away America's sovereignty, and will give away our economic prosperity. He also said that he believes the whole thing is unconstitutional, and is upset that we are participating in such a thing while countries like China and Russia get a huge pass.

Finally, The Congressman discussed the idea of raising the minimum wage in America to $15. Arrington said that there is little chance of it being blocked by Democrats, and believes that it will kill many jobs on the small business level, where a thinner margin will make it too difficult for businesses to pay their employees.

Watch the full interview with Jodey Arrington in the video above.

KFYO Mornings with Dave King & Matt Martin airs weekday mornings live, from 6:00 AM to 8:30 AM on News/Talk 95.1 FM and 790 AM KFYO, online at KFYO.com, & on the free KFYO app.