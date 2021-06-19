One of the First Dogs has passed away.

On Saturday (June 19), President Joe Biden announced the death of his dog, Champ, who passed away at home. The German Shepherd was 13.

“He was our constant, cherished companion during the last 13 years and was adored by the entire Biden family,” the President wrote in a statement shared by the official POTUS Twitter account.

President Biden revealed that despite Champ losing his strength in his final days, he would still get up to greet the family with his tail wagging. Champ enjoyed ear scratches, belly rubs and concluding days curled up in front of the fireplace. He frequently sunned in the White House garden and even joined in on some meetings.

“In his younger days, he was happiest chasing golf balls on the front lawn of the Naval Observatory or racing to catch our grandchildren as they ran around our backyard in Delaware,” the statement continued. “In our most joyful moments and in our most grief-stricken days, he was there with us, sensitive to our every unspoken feeling and emotion."

"RIP to our sweet, good boy, Champ. We will miss you always," First Lady Dr. Jill Biden added.

President Biden promised his wife that, if he won the 2008 presidential election with former president Barack Obama, they would adopt a dog. Champ was adopted from a breeder in Pennsylvania.

The Bidens also adopted a three-year-old German Shepherd, who they named Major. He became the first rescue dog in White House history.